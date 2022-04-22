Emily Ratajkowski confesses that living from her image generates contradictions

American businesswoman and model Emily Ratajkowski has more than 28 million followers on Instagram

In a cross between the essay and the autobiographical vignette, the American businesswoman and model Emily Ratajkowski exhibits in “My body”, a book that will be published by Planeta in Argentina and will hit bookstores in June, the sexist parameters that govern the world of modeling and assumes to what extent it is problematic to recognize oneself as a feminist and exploit a hypersexualized image.

With more than 28 million followers on InstagramRatajkowski is the great sexual symbol of the time and, perhaps for this reason, his reflections on the objectification and exploitation of the female body are so fascinating and complex.

In 2018, Ratajkowski began writing the essays that would later become a book during a particular time in her life when her mother had been diagnosed with a chronic disease called amyloidosis and was alone in Los Angeles while her husband, film producer Sebastian Bear-McClard, worked in New York.

As he said, to tackle the project, in 2019 he sought professional guidance and received the help of the writer Stephanie Danler, author of “Dulceagrio”, and began, in parallel, to read non-fiction publications to emulate the style.

In one of the essays that make up the book, acknowledges that she is obsessed with acceptance, networks and desire. Aware of her contradiction, she found that becoming her own boss served as a patch so that the exploitation of her image would at least result in personal benefit. In this line, she narrates her body: from the first changes that she experienced at the age of 13, to her last, after giving birth to her son at 30.

“She wanted so much to receive recognition from men that she accepted it even when it came wrapped in disrespect,” Ratajkowski writes about how she began the internal process that led her to regain control of her body and the economic benefits she derives from it, and to form a team of female collaborators with whom she shares part of that benefit.

“I want to say that I am an accomplice,” he continues. “But also I think it’s a mistake to shame a young woman for wearing a tight dress because she wants someone powerful to notice her. I don’t think we should continue to criticize women for saying, ‘This is how I can be successful and capitalize on my image or my body.’ That is an extension of the same misogyny that I have seen so much in my life. We are all accomplices”, she raises about the complexity that she finds when approaching her role in the world of fashion.

In “My body”, he also narrates several cases of sexual assault throughout his career. “I was very careful about what I chose to include and why,” he said during an interview with CNN. “The reason I wrote about those experiences wasn’t like, ‘Oh, I’m going to write a list of times I was sexually assaulted.’ , that I have really unresolved feelings about, and I’m interested in exploring why,'” she reflected on why she decided to write about the various assaults.