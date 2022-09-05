Emily Ratajkowski confirms her return to singleness on social media

Emily Ratajkowski credit: Bang Showbiz

The actress and model Emily Ratajkowski would have confirmed, without the need to say a word, her separation from her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, also the father of her son Sylvester, who is only a year and a half old.

Neither party has officially ruled on the end of their love story, but the interpreter has offered several ‘likes’ to certain comments that, related to the news, are already being published on social networks.

One in particular, which points to an alleged infidelity on the part of the film producer, has had the approval of the protagonist of ‘Gone Girl’, which will undoubtedly give ammunition to her fans to continue defending her passionately on the networks.

“I can’t believe that cap **** has cheated on ‘Emrata'”, reads the message in question, while other Internet users are already “celebrating” the upcoming start of the divorce process that will definitively dissolve their union. “How are you celebrating the divorce of ‘Emrata’?”, Has pointed out another user to whom Emily has given her approval.

Sources from her environment indicated a few days ago that the artist is trying to “maintain a positive attitude” after such an emotional blow, which would have hurt her especially because her offspring will surely not be able to remember those times when her parents were together and happy. “She is still very upset, but she tries to live from day to day and look to the future,” an insider revealed.