Emily Ratajkowski confirms the animal print that sweeps this spring

Emily Ratajkowski has shown on many occasions that there is no trend that can resist her. The model, considered one of the style prescribers of the moment, causes a sensation with her daring and very suggestive looks that inspire her thousands of followers who follow her on Instagram.

But in addition to defending the most complicated garments with a lot of style, the writer also dares to anticipate those trends that will triumph in the street style. This has been proven, once again, during New York Fashion Week with the Animal Print that promises to end the reign of leopard and snake prints.

Emily Ratajkowski in the zebra print coat in New York GTRES

The model has confirmed that zebra print will once again be the protagonist of the looks for next spring and autumn-winter 2022. To attend the Michael Kors fashion show, Emily has released a striking long coat with zebra print in yellow and black, a new duo that completely renews the classic black and white print.





Pair the piece with a basic white t-shirt, low-rise ripped knee jeans, and black Vans sneakers. A relaxed style that is completed with a black scarf and a blue shoulder bag.

The top has been opting for this pattern for several months, which is now making a strong comeback. During the promotion of your free My body, in London last November, Emily was seen in a striking Michael Kors ensemble in the classic zebra print, with a long coat measure and style oversized which she wore with a printed miniskirt, a black knit sweater, a furry hat of the same color and red boots that provided contrast to the styling.





A combination of colors that he also opted for just a few weeks ago to walk his dog through the streets of New York. The also actress demonstrated the versatility of the zebra print with a high neck top with the print in black and white that she wore with two trendy garments: the leather-effect blazer and leggings with a slit at the hem.





The most seen ‘animal print’ in the ‘fashion week’

Emily has not been the only one who has dared with the zebra print to enjoy the fashion week. Chiara Ferragni also surprised in the streets of New York with a style in white, black and red. The Italian businesswoman caused a sensation with a zebra-print jacket and mini-skirt ensemble, black knit sweater and red tights. A look that promises to be one of the most repeated next fall.

Chiara Ferragni in her zebra print outfit and red tights in New York Instagram @chiaraferragni

Tamara Falcó also did not miss the parade of Carolina Herrera with a total look designed by Wes Gordon, creative director of the brand. The Marchioness of Griñón combined a sweater with this same print in the most surprising way: with a pleated skirt printed with white polka dots. A new way to combine two of the prints of the moment in a very successful look.