Emily Ratajkowski conquers with red strapless dress in New York

Emily Ratajkowski boasted on social networks a daring, but elegant look red that she used to be the special guest at an exclusive party organized by Michael Kors X Ellesse held in Midtown, New York.

The Super model turned to his instagram stories to show off her sharp figure in a tight dress strapless red that showed off her sun-kissed legs and tiny waist.

The design consisted of a mini-dress Red fitted skirt with sequins embroidered in order throughout the design.

She showed off her beauty defined by simple make-up tan, light lips, smoky eyes, blush pink and dark shadows on the eyelids.

For her part, she wore her abundant brown hair combed in straight locks with a parting in the middle.

Later at the time of publication, the model was seen arriving at the party with the same lookaccessorized with a matching white mini dress with a pair of clear heeled white sandals.

Inside the party Emrata distilled glamor by posing with other stars of the fashion and music industry such as valentina ferrer Y Jay Critchhe also shot an improvised session from above with the city of New York background, including views of the Empire State.

Recently the model collaborated with the magazine Harper’s Bazaar United Kingdom to make the series How I got here, where he told details of his career as a model, actress Y businesswoman from the age of 14 until now.

He revealed that there were many times that he thought about leaving his professional modeling career because “he felt like a failure” when he noticed that he was taking a long time to achieve the desired success.

She also said that she thought about quitting modeling once she entered college to study fine arts at the UCLA School of Arts and Architecture.

However, he returned to dedicate himself to it full time. After becoming famous in the industry and become one of the most sought-after models, Emily bet on becoming enterprising with your own swimwear brandwhich has grown successfully from 2017 to date.

In an interview with Fashion Week Daily, Ratajkowski recognized his achievements with the brand Loveless Woman adding that it was created to reach broader markets (first with swimwear collections), women with all body types and that over the years it has been adding more types of clothing and designs.

“Our goal is really to have a lot of new products, whether it’s for the body, which is the lingerie category, ready-to-wear, or swimming,” she said.

“As much as we love swimming and want to continue to do so, there are many other things that people want,” he added.

