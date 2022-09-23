Emily Ratajkowski criticized for nude photos in the bathtub with her 1-year-old son

More On: Emily Ratajkowski Emily Ratajkowski weighs in on Adam Levine scandal amid Sebastian Bear and McClard split plus star photos

It was a bloodbath in the comments sections.

Instagram users criticized Emily Ratajkowski for sharing photos of herself splashing naked in a bathtub with her 1-year-old son, Sylvester.

“loml,” the model, who is in the midst of a divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard, captioned her post on Friday, using the acronym for “love of my life.”

Ratajkowski, 31, was completely nude in the footage, using only her arms to cover her chest. Meanwhile, she drew a little heart on Sylvester’s butt.

Trolls flooded the post to criticize the “My Body” author for taking and sharing the snaps, with some arguing that the mother-son moment should have remained private, or not happened at all.

“I wouldn’t post a picture of a naked baby. Just post, grown up and awesome enough to get a lot of likes ;-),” one person commented under the controversial post.

“Because on earth [are you] taking photos with your naked son… What are you doing just for likes and attention?” a second person wrote.

“This is not OK. I don’t care how pretty you are,” agreed a third.

Others disagreed, calling the controversial photos adorable.emrata/Instagram

“It will be weird when his son sees these pictures when he grows up 😒,” commented one netizen, with another writing, “That will have him in therapy for years to come!! 😳.”

“Putting a picture of your young son naked in a bathtub on the internet for all sorts of weirdos to see… smh,” wrote another concerned follower.

“How the hell does he manage to sexualize the bathroom with your son? Or better yet, why do we have to watch it!?” one more asked.

But others defended Ratajkowski, including some of her famous friends, calling her a good mother and applauding the sweet moment.

“I love it so much,” wrote “Queer Eye” star Tan France.

The model is known for posting nude photos of herself. fake images

Meanwhile, models Elsa Hosk and Irina Shayk commented with heart emojis.

“The most beautiful post ❤️,” said one fan.

“@emrata the best mom. I’m only 19 but I aspire to be like you when I grow up,” another wrote.

“So beautiful and sweet 😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️❤️,” commented a third follower.

Ratajkowski shares Sylvester with Bear-McClard, from whom she filed for divorce earlier this month after the film producer allegedly cheated on her.

Ratajkowski shares Sylvester with ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.GC Images

In July, Page Six broke the news that Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard, 41, had split.

“Yeah, he cheated,” a source told us at the time, adding, “He’s a serial cheater. It’s disgusting. It’s a dog.

The Inamorata designer had sparked breakup rumors earlier that week when she was spotted without her wedding ring.

The now estranged couple married in court in February 2018 after publicly dating for just a week. They welcomed Sylvester in March 2021.

While Ratajkowski has yet to officially address their breakup, he did share that he was “thinking about dating” again in a recent post on TikTok.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover girl isn’t the only celeb to come under fire this week for how they handle their kids’ bath time: Coco Austin sparked controversy Thursday when she shared that she sometimes bathes her 6-year-old daughter in the kitchen sink. .