Emily Ratajkowski criticized her former partner Sebastian Bear-McClard in a viral video

American model Emily Ratajkowski blasted “ugly men” in a TikTok video over the weekend amid the scandal over her split from Sebastian Bear-McClard.

The medium Page Six explained that the 31-year-old woman joined the viral trend “He is a 10 but…” in a duet of a publication by the user @Pierina.

Ratajkowski nodded to the proclamation of the original video, which read: “When he thinks it’s a 10 because he threw you, but you like ugly men.”

The actress also subtly lip-synced an excerpt from a remix of the Digga D & Still Brickin rap track “Pump 101″, in which she said “How can I say this in a friendly way?”

The American media assured in its note that Ratajkowski made a comment on the video with the caption, “For legal reasons, this is a joke.”

Late last month, she was photographed leaving a building removing furniture, clothes and plants from the apartment she shared with her husband.



However, fans couldn’t help but praise her for the “epic” hint, apparently directed at her estranged husband at the moment.

“Emily, this is God-level breaking behavior.”one user wrote, and another added, “This trend is literally made for you…”

Page Six reported in July that the model planned to file for divorce from Bear-McClard amid rumors and allegations of infidelity by him.

Late last month, she was photographed leaving a building removing furniture, clothes and plants from the apartment she shared with her husband.

At the time, a source exclusively told Page Six that Bear-McClard caused the separation due to his “serial” infidelity. “He is a dog. He is disgusting”claimed the source.

File Image: Sebastian Bear-McClard and Emily Ratajkowski. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Ratajkowski surprised his followers in 2018 when one day he shared through his stories of Instagram that had contracted marriage with her boyfriend, with whom she had a few months of relationship. The model did not want to draw attention to her celebration, so she took it privately, and she also did not want to share the profile of her husband, whom don’t tag on your photos.

In October 2020, the model announced that she was pregnant with her and Bear-McClard’s first child and they welcomed Sylvester Apollo in March 2021. Since the news of her pregnancy, her photos on social networks have been characterized by showing from a very natural angle what it was like for a supermodel to have to face the reality of her new body and the responsibilities that fell on her and Bear-McClard.

Emily also prepared an essay about the changes that her body was undergoing with the development of her son and even immortalized each week of the nine months that were taking her to be a mother, showing how happy and ready she was for that stage. of their life.

