Emily Ratajkowski criticizes ‘Blonde’, and has not seen it

The film ‘Blonde’ which is based on the life of Marilyn Monroe is attracting the attention of dozens of experts on film issues, and it is that the film starring Ana de Armas does not seem to be to the liking of the entire public, who have branded it as sexist and cruel from its first minutes.

On its second day on Netflix, ‘Blonde’ caused a stir on Twitter, becoming a trend due to the bad development of it. Now, to this handful of comments, was added that of Emily Ratajkowski, who bursts into negative reviews against ‘Blonde’, and has not even seen it.

The model took to TikTok on Friday to vent about the film starring Ana de Armaswhich he said he has not yet seen and has no intention of doing so because it is a film that fetishizes female pain: “I am not surprised to hear that it is another film that fetishizes female pain, even in death,” said the 31-year-old actress years.

In his short video, the model said she felt pain because of the collective fascination of damaging the image of women, no matter how you make them appear to society. Examples of his included criticism against Amy Winehouse, Britney Spears and the death of Princess Diana.

Emily Ratajkowski said that as a society, “we love to fetishize female pain… We’re obsessed with dead girls and serial killers.” The “My Body” author also confessed that “as a woman, I mean, I can say that for myself for sure, but I’ve learned to fetishize my own pain and my own pain in my life.

Finally, Emily launched a proposal for all her followers, inciting them to a rebellion about the treatment of women: “So I have a proposal. I think we should all be a little more angry,” continued the star of ‘Gone Girl’. “2022, baby, it’s my bitch era. I think we should all be in our bitch era.”

Actors boycott the premiere of ‘Blonde’

One day before Ratajkowski’s social media upload, Courtney Stodden told Page Six they would boycott the movie. “I won’t be watching,” the 28-year-old singer said Thursday. “As someone who understands what it feels like to be sexually exploited and then have people make a joke out of you when you’re not a joke, I think delving into that is a little disrespectful.”

“Blonde” has been critically panned since its release. on September 16, with many critics criticizing the narrative for portraying the iconic actress in a reductive and oversexualized light.