Emily Ratajkowski cuts her hair alone at home and records it

    During the pandemic, many people were cutting their hair at home. However, since barbershops reopened, all home scissors have been put to one side. Well, all except one celebrity. Yes, Emily Ratajkowski just got a haircut and has recorded the entire process in a TikTok video. You’re probably wondering why, since she has access to the best hairstylists in the world – just like other celebrities of her stature who have the same lifestyle – so why try to master a technique to the one that people train for years? Well, in a nutshell, she explains, “Okay, we’re going to the beach and I want to add an extra layer to my hair,” and Em goes for the first layered cut, one of the hottest hair trends in the world. moment. Hit ‘play’!

    After a few (totally understandable) snorts, she says, “Is this crazy? Am I crazy? Absolutely.” After a brief interruption from her adorable son, Emily Ratajkowski continues to cut her locks and, pointing to the front layers that frame her face, she says, “We have to be quick. I think I’m going to do it.” […] like to even that out a little bit.” “I’ve cut hair before, this isn’t my best work, but you know, it’s a start, it’s a moment,” the model muses.

    The truth is that it didn’t take long… And although the change is not too noticeable (as she herself says in the caption of the video photo), we think she has done a good job! But since we are not hairdressers, we will leave the judgment to the professionals…


Photo of James James20 mins ago
