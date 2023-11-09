Emily Ratajkowski dazzles in a metallic mesh top with fringes and matching mini skirt while attending the Rabanne H&M collaboration launch event in NYC.





Emily Ratajkowski channels 1970s cool girl glamor while attending the Raban H&M collaboration launch event in New York City on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old model thrilled in a metal mesh top with fringes and matching mini skirt from the new collection. The top is priced at $349, while the skirt is priced at $449.

The Vogue cover girl paired the dazzling look with a Rabaan purse and black leather boots.

The collaboration – which was announced earlier this year – blends Paco Rabanne’s iconic metal couture designs with the affordability of H&M.

The collection – which follows the renowned designer’s death earlier this year – will launch online and in select stores on Friday, November 9.

Emily wore forward-dangling silver earrings and wore her brown hair in a straight style.

As far as glam goes, the mom of one accentuated her features with light pink blush, pink lipstick and black eyeliner.

Inside the event, Emily mingled with Brown Bunny star Chloë Sevigny, 48, who also rocked the new collection.

Chloe looked stunning in an $84.99 patterned floral poplin top and $299 sequined flared skirt.

She wore her blonde hair in a sleek bun updo.

A photo of the two was shared on model Paloma Elsesser’s Instagram Stories, where she wrote, ‘My girls are reunited.’

Rabanne H&M was announced during this year’s Paris Fashion Week.

The Paco Rabanne brand was founded in 1966 by Francisco Rabaneda Cuervo, commonly known as Paco Rabanne.

Paco stepped back from designing in 1999, making way for his successor Julian Dossena.

Rabin, who shocked the fashion world with his daring and unwearable runway looks in the 1960s, has died in Brittany at the age of 88.

The eccentric icon used metal, plastic and paper to create his space-age designs, leading to him being dismissed as a ‘metal worker’ by Coco Chanel.

The designer – who was rarely seen in public after retiring in 1999 – was nicknamed ‘Wakko Pako’ and claimed to have lived many lives.

The Rabanne H&M launch was the second fabulous event Emily attended this week.

On Monday, she showed off her toned body in a stunning Tory Burch minidress while attending the star-studded 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards in NYC.

The My Body author joined other A-list celebrities who made appearances at the glittering event, including Kim Kardashian, Serena Williams and Demi Moore.

Emily turned heads as she arrived at the venue wearing a cream-colored silk jersey goddess dress, which featured one shoulder and a hem that stopped a few inches above her knees, from Tory Burch’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection.

She slipped into a pair of open-toed pumps that were also the same color as the stylish ensemble.

Emily opted for minimal accessories to make the dress the main focal point for the evening, and wore a silver sparkling brilliant earth tennis bracelet on her left wrist.

The beauty’s dark hair was parted to the side, and effortlessly flowed down her shoulders in elegant waves, with her side bangs falling gently over her forehead.

The star’s makeup was glowy, and included a layer of mascara on her lashes as well as a smoky shadow around her eyes.