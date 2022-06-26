Emily Ratajkowski dazzles in transparent dress in New York

Emily Ratajkowski was captured exuding glamor and elegance while heading to a dinner at an exclusive restaurant in New York.

The model was seen by paparazzi dressed in a short cocktail dress that exposed her toned figure, worthy of a supermodel.

He adopted one of the most marked fashion trends today by wearing a sheer dress black with long mesh sleeves and a black bottom at the height of the skirt.

The dress featured a sweetheart neckline tied at the front and underboob detailing, as well as sheer panels over the midriff and a bare cutout over the bust.

Photo: The Grosby Group

She added a pair of knee-high leather boots with a square heel and a clutch with thin straps that evoked the early 2000s fashion; as well as a pair of silver circular earrings.

His hair alluded to the fashion of the same era, with a lock messy with straight bangs on the sides and straight ends.

This was one of the first times that the British-born celebrity was seen in public on the streets of New York after having enjoyed a well-deserved stay in France for the Cannes Film Festivaland Italy, where she was invited to attend several parades alluding to the Milan Fashion Week.

He also enjoyed an idyllic vacation on the beaches of Tulum, Mexico in the company of her son Sylvester and a group of friends, where she also celebrated her 31st birthday.

In social networks, she was in charge of sharing some details of her getaway and days at the beach, including videos and photographs of herself wearing the latest designs from her swimsuit collection. Loveless Woman.

During their stay in Italy, the paparazzi They photographed the model and writer enjoying a day off in Porto Ercole with her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard who took pictures of her in a bathing suit from the comfort of her bunk with wine in hand.

the entrance of the summer It has benefited the model since she can show off the designs that she herself makes through her fashion brand focused on women with a variety of bodies and figures.

In an interview with InStylethe businesswoman told what she does to look dazzling on every occasion that comes her way, especially during vacations on the beach or in sessions with bikini.

“I’m one of those people that, if I go to the gym alone, there’s a 50/50 chance that I’ll actually work out and really push myself,” the model said.

Emily added that she prefers to take classes or group activities to motivate herself day by day and achieve her fitness goals. physical and even mental health. “So the classroom environment works very, very well for me.”

“I’m interested in the balance of those things and I really, as cheesy as it sounds, I really think that the mental and the physical are really aligned, so taking care of yourself physically will help you mentally and vice versa.”

MA