Emily Ratajkowski Debuts Fringe Haircut at Cannes 2022

Emily Ratajkowski paraded through the cannes 2022 red carpet for the premiere of Crimes of the Future, with a renewed beauty look. the american model She arrived at the film festival sporting a Dakota Johnson-esque curtain fringe, with dark brown hair styled in soft waves.

Ratajkowski is usually very versatile when it comes to his beauty looksalthough her signature style is definitely brunette, which she now wears with a touch of sophistication thanks to her fringea detail in trend on the catwalks and among celebrities alike.

Emily Ratajkowski wears flattering fringe at Cannes 2022

Emily Ratajkowski wore a fringed beauty look at Cannes 2022.Samir Hussein

Emily’s mane for him Cannes Film Festival 2022 was done by hairstylist Jennifer Yepez, who had already experimented with a bardot fringe for her client in early 2021. It’s clear why hairstylists keep turning to this hair styleand it is due to the innocent touch that they bring to the face, softening the features and even rejuvenating when worn with the correct hairstyle.

Ratajkowski She is not the only one who has joined this trend for the red carpet. Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Megan Fox, Lily Collins, Penélope Cruz (just to mention a few), have opted for a dense fringe in the area of ​​the forehead that is dispersed with longer locks towards the sides. Many have definitely selected it, while others –as is the case with Emily– prefer to experiment with false bangs to give an interesting twist to their looks.

The naive style of the curtain fringe of Emily Ratajkowski contrasted aptly with the rest of his styling: a seductive black dress lace with transparencies and a belt accentuating the bust area, it is a design by the Italian firm, Miu miu which she accessorized with jewelry Chopard.