Emily Ratajkowski Debuts New Curtain Bangs

Are you looking for a change in your hair to face the final stretch of the year? well do as Emily Ratajkowski and cut your fringe. Yesterday, the model conquered social networks with a short video clip –set with a mythical audio of “A very legal blonde” blonde”– in which he premiered a curtain fringe called to be imitated by all his followers.

Courtesy of @emrata / Emily Ratajkowski

Far from the love-hate that it caused years ago, the fringe has evolved to take on a multitude of forms to suit everyone (from the micro to the open, passing through the rounded ends of the 90s), achieving a change of appearance with little scissors. evident. Ratajkowski, for his part, has been attached to the tiered manes that have dominated this year (mullets, shags and the like have ruled the hair scene of late), contrasting her long brunette hair with shorter, roughly blunt strands on top to frame her face on multiple levels. EmRata’s new curtain bangs, that is, long and parted with a center parting, highlights her explosive look cat eye, reinforced with nude lips and natural eyebrows combed upwards. What’s more: shortly after, I debuted bangs on the Tory Burch catwalk, making our teeth even longer. Well, what are you waiting for? She identifies your style and finds your own bangs.