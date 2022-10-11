Emily Ratajkowski declares herself bisexual in a TikTok video

Emily Ratajkowski posted a video on TikTok where she apparently comes out as a bisexual woman. That’s how she reported it

Emily Ratajkowski joined the list of celebrities who use Tiktok to apparently confess their sex-affective preferences, because this Monday she published a video in which she declares herself bisexual.

The model shared a clip in which she refers to another video made by actress Shay Mitchell, famous for the series “Pretty Little Liars”, in which she openly declared herself bisexual.

The video is about a challenge that reveals the preferences of those who carry it out. The one uploaded by Emily Ratajkowski says: “if you identify as bisexual, do you have a green chair?”.

The model shows that she does indeed have a green chair in her house, which means that she met the challenge and identifies as bisexual.

This statement generated endless comments and celebrations, in particular from women, who assure that they finally have an opportunity with the model.

“Am I dreaming?”, “An opportunity for the girls” and “This gets better”, were some of the comments that are read in the publication.

Ratajkowski’s confession comes just months after she divorced Sebastian Beard-McClard after four years of marriage. They both have a baby.

After the separation, it was rumored that the producer was unfaithful to him on multiple occasions, which would have caused the divorce.

Just this weekend Madonna also uploaded a video in which she exposes that she identifies as a gay person. She also did it through a dare.

-EXCELSIOR







