Emily Ratajkowski defended herself from criticism for a “too sexy” dress that for some was “vulgar”

Emily Ratajkowski It always becomes news, either because of some of his successes and new creations or because of something more related to his personal life, such as his divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard. As a celebrity of international stature, every site she passes by, as well as every outfit she wears or even her actions, have the potential to be trending. Recently, the supermodel recalled one of the most controversial moments of his careerrelated with a dress that critics considered as “vulgar”.

The model went to the platform Harper’s Bazaar on YouTube to talk about certain looks that were somewhat controversial in his career. He gave his opinion about each of them, but the one that caught the most attention of all was the one he chose for the 2016 Harper’s eventa party of iconic stars.

Emily wasn’t afraid to say what she really thought. and to show that she has always been proud of her appearance, regardless of whether others do not share her tastes. Despite the fact that she cataloged it as “probably the most controversial dress she’s ever worn”, He also considered that it looked fantastic and that he would wear it again, even if that meant that he would enter the eye of the hurricane again under the yoke of his critics.

The dress for which Emily Ratajkowski has been criticized the most

The also businesswoman was in her 20s, so she did not measure the consequences of their decisionsas hinted in the video of Harper’s Bazaar. At that moment, it seemed like a good idea to wear a low-cut piece by Julien Macdonalddespite being told by some of her agents that she was too “sexy”.

“I had no idea what scene would cause this. Someone called it ‘extremely vulgar’ and it became a huge controversy on the internet. Some of my agents were mad at me… I was 20 years old and I hadn’t realized I was so hot, because there’s a panel in the middle, but it seems like there isn’t,” Ratajkowski continued.

In that year, she became the subject of several news headlines that criticized her lookbut the also actress was not silent and faced those responsible for those comments: “And then I basically called the person who said it was a vulgar dress ‘sexist’, and there was drama.”

And it is that the celebrity has shown that he always defends his ideals although these are not to the liking of the people that follows her She now she also made it clear that she sometimes exceeds the recommendations of her agents in order to be true to herself.

This is the controversial dress that Emily Ratajkowski wore in 2016 Harper’s BAZAAR

“I still like that dress. I still think I look great. I was basically called vulgar for wanting attention, which I think is interesting, because you go on red carpets to get attention, basically. Essentially, it is part of your job as a celebrity, ”she added to defend her choice and give a message of the job it represents for celebrities to appear on a red carpet.

At the end of the clip, she gave a message to all the people who saw her through that platform: “Ladies wear what you want”, he left jokingly.

THE NATION