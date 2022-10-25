Emily Ratajkowski defends her most controversial ‘look’

Gilbert Carrasquillo – Getty Images

We all have that photo with that ‘outfit’ that, every time we look at it, we ask ourselves: “How did I come out like that?” Wardrobe failures we all have, including the famous that, although they have a team behind, sometimes what seemed like a good idea ends up becoming an image that you do not want to remember. In the world of ‘celebrities’ this increases. But also, there are cases in which, while the public was suspicious of a styling choice, those who wore it take the opposite position. This is precisely what has happened to Emily Ratajkowski.

The model is, plain and simple, iconic. Her fashion choices, and lessons, have catapulted her to the top. Her overwhelming personality and the security she shows in her appearances and public statements have also shaped her as that ‘celebrity’ who risks and wins. Because Emily has been totally transparent when it comes to showing her position on social issues, such as her unconditional support for feminism (she recently harshly criticized the movie ‘Blonde’) and the LGTB + community.

In a recent interview with ‘Harper’s Bazaar’, the model reviewed her public appearancesSpecifically, about his clothing. In this tour of his career, ran into what he considers the most controversial dress that he has never worn: it was a Julien Macdonald design in black with a pronounced neckline that he wore at the 2016 party organized by the aforementioned magazine.

Taylor Hill – Getty Images

“Someone called it ‘extremely vulgar’r’ and it became a great controversy on the Internet”, recalled the model, known as Emrata by her user on social networks. “I just didn’t realize it was that sexy, because there’s a (fabric) panel in the middle, but there doesn’t seem to be,” she added.

“They basically criticized me for wanting attentionwhich I think is interesting because you go to red carpets to get attention, basically,” she said, showing that the comments did not affect her. What’s more, she does not regret choosing said dress. “I still think I look great”he said bluntly.

We are not going to contradict him: he was spectacular. And most importantly, she loved wearing it.