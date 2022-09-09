Emily Ratajkowski divorces: her husband would have been unfaithful

Emily Ratajkowski is getting divorced officially, because although it was already known that she was separated from her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, Now an American news portal confirms that the couple is in the legal process, amid accusations of infidelity.

According to online records, the model filed for divorce on Thursday in New York City. This comes after allegations that Sebastian it was unfaithful to the 31-year-old model. “There have been many signs in recent weeks that things were coming to an end between the couple,” explains the TMZ portal.

Sebastian was unfaithful to the 31-year-old model. Photo: Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski Divorces Sebastian Bear-McClard

Emily and Sebastian They were married in 2018 in a surprise ceremony. The couple has a son named sylvesterlittle boy who was born on March 8, 2021. The still husband of the famous model, he is a producer and film actor, he has worked in films such as “Good Time” (2017), starring Robert Pattinson, “Heaven Knows What” ( 2014) and “Still Life” (2006).

Ratajkowski and her partner surprised by announcing their marriage on social media in February 2018, just 3 months after they started dating. However, in July of this year the rumors of infidelity by the husband of the actress also became stronger.

The couple, who shared a house in New York City, were last seen together in June while vacationing in Italy and appeared to be getting along, but a month later sources close to Emily they claimed he planned to ask her for the divorce a Sebastian.

Emily and Sebastian have a son named Sylvester. Photo: IG @emrata

The model is ready for a new love

Now the information would have been confirmed, since it is known that the legal process is already underway, although the couple was already separated months ago. According to the American portal TMZ, Emily She was seen moving out of her New York home last month, and recently announced on social media that she was single and dating again.

Through your Tiktok account, Ratajkowski published a video in which she spoke of the machismo that she has perceived by today’s society: “Patriarchy leaves no room for love,” she explained in the recording in which she added that there has always been “that idea that men get women , as if we were a possession”.

In the clip, she also showed that she has already overcome the breakup with Sebastian, confessing that she is ready for a new love: “As a woman who is single and who is thinking of going out with someone again, it is something that I have been able to see in my friends and when it comes to talking about it with them,” said the model.

KEEP READING:

PHOTOS | Emily Ratajkowski and the rhinestone looks with which she falls in love on social networks

Emily Ratajkowski challenges censorship on Instagram with risky natural PHOTO