Emily Ratajkowski dominates the dress-with-sneakers combo on the streets of Paris

The Haute Couture Fashion Week is in full swing in Paris. And that means that the celebrities of the moment are in the city of lights right now, invited to witness the best fashion shows of the most important houses in the world.

Among a multitude of stellar personalities, Emily Ratajkowski appeared this week in the front row of the great parade of Balenciaga–the collection that dressed Nicole Kidman, Kim Kardashian, Naomi Campbell and Dua Lipa with designs worthy of admiration– with a casual silhouette but extra chic with office wear made up of a bandeau top and oversized tailored suit trousers. In the evening, the model and actress attended a fabulous dinner organized by the fashion house, dressed in the firm’s irresistible trousers and a sublime draped black dress with glove-effect sleeves.

Emily Ratajkowski.Getty Images Emily Ratajkowski.Getty Images

His visit to the French capital could not go unnoticed. EmRata was clearly noticed by Parisians and tourists because, in addition to walking the streets with the naturalness of the It-girl that she is, Emily Ratajkowski imposed the casual fashion style worthy of recreating, perfect for a sunny morning.

How does Emrata wear tennis dresses in Paris?

The model shared a video on Instagram walking the streets of Paris wearing one of her star looks: a mini version of the classic sundress in black combined with normcore style tennis shoes. We are inspired by this silhouette to wear black dresses during the day, always betting on comfort and style.

black halter mini dress

We know that there are many models on the market, but this version of Mango with a halter cut is the one that most closely resembles the EmRata model. And its price is the best part.