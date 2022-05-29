Emily Ratajkowski dresses little and is presumed in morning routine | INSTAGRAM

Since the beautiful american modelEmily Ratajkowski, had her first child, things have changed a lot for her, surely before her mornings were very different from the ones she lives now, so she decided to share with us how her morning routine currently.

It is a tender video that he posted on his Instagram where we can see that accompanied by her little baby She dedicates herself to dancing with joy to start the day with the best attitude, wearing only a blouse and white underwear at the bottom, happy to be able to enjoy the love of her life.

Her impeccable figure, it seems that she did not have any children, in fact she has recovered in a spectacular And of course, exercise and a good diet have been a vital part of achieving it, which is why some of his fans enjoyed the clip a lot.

With their well-defined abdomen and that enviable silhouette, they won the attention of Internet users who came to give their likes, with more than 8 million views, it is one of the most popular entertainment pieces on their official profile so far.

The piece of entertainment already has more than 2 thousand comments where Internet users dedicate themselves to congratulating her for the great happiness they observe in her, as well as some compliments that cannot be missed, they were really amazed at how well she looks in this new stage of his life.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE CUTE VIDEO OF EMILY

Emily Ratajkowski showed us how much fun she has in her morning routines.



Emily Ratajkowski is very happy to be able to share with us such beautiful moments, she recommends that if you have the opportunity to start the day in the happiest way you do it, it works a lot for her and this is also reflected in her remaining day, everything it’s a matter of attitude.

We also know that despite the fact that the famous no longer participates in the catwalks as she did in the past, when Victoria’s Secret was at its peak, she still continues to enjoy the cameras and photographing herself in beautiful ways for her fans to enjoy, it is a nature model.

