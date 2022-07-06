Emily Ratajkowski fell in love with everyone with a photo on the verge of censorship

The American model, businesswoman and actress Emily Ratajkowski revolutionized social networks this Friday by challenging the censorship of Instagram posting a curious picture with his dog.

In the image, which quickly went viral on social media, Emily posed without any clothes and lying on the ground next to her dog, imitating the position that the animal had adopted.

The 31-year-old model and businesswoman is one of the most important influencers on Instagram, as she has more than 29 million followers who follow each of her posts attentively.

It is thanks to this that the curious photo shared by Emily It quickly went viral on social networks and already has more than a million likes in just two hours. “Baby boy bumbi”, was the curious message with which the American model accompanied the image in which she appears lying on a carpet without any clothes next to her dog.

The controversial photo that Emily Ratajkowski posted on Instagram.

In this way, Emily He defied the strict rules of Instagram and it will be necessary to see how long his publication lasts, since there are great possibilities that the social network will decide to download it.

The truth is the model achieved her goal and revolutionized social networks showing off all her beauty in a tender image with her pet.

