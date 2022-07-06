Entertainment

Emily Ratajkowski fell in love with everyone with a photo on the verge of censorship

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 42 1 minute read

The American model, businesswoman and actress Emily Ratajkowski revolutionized social networks this Friday by challenging the censorship of Instagram posting a curious picture with his dog.

In the image, which quickly went viral on social media, Emily posed without any clothes and lying on the ground next to her dog, imitating the position that the animal had adopted.

Topics

Source link

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 42 1 minute read

Related Articles

Olivia Rodrigo makes surprise appearance at a bar in Manchester

7 mins ago

Three clubs thoroughly on Cristiano Ronaldo – Sport.fr

8 mins ago

Scarlett Johansson with a magic camera portrayed all her beauty

18 mins ago

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt did not agree on Shiloh Jolie Pitt’s hormone therapy

29 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button