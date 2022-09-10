Emily Ratajkowski filed for divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard

The model Emily Ratajkowski introduced the respective documentation to officially separate from the film producer Sebastián Bear-McClard.

Court records obtained by Page Six show that the fellow actress appeared before the Manhattan Supreme Court on Thursday, September 8, and noted that she was impugned, which means the “We Are Your Friends” star won’t be released as soon. easily from her ex, who was apparently cheating on her.

A close friend of the 31-year-old entrepreneur told the media that Sebastián is a “sickly infidel” and that he had indeed cheated on her.

The British-born brunette addressed her breakup by calling herself a “recently single person” in a video she shared on her Instagram profile. TikTok.

Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard have been married for four years. During this time they had a beautiful baby named sylvester apollowhich is already a year old.

The now exes were married in February 2018, just two weeks after being publicly linked for the first time after spending Valentine’s Day together.

Breakup rumors first surfaced in July after paparazzi caught Emily walking with her son without her engagement ring.

Similarly, after this controversy came to light, the international tabloids reported that Bear-McClard had been asking for cocoa, but was obviously unsuccessful.