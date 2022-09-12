Emily Ratajkowski files for divorce from husband Sebastian Bear-McClard

The model Emily Ratajkowski filed for divorce from her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard after he was allegedly unfaithful to her.

The film producer appeared before the Manhattan Supreme Court on Thursday and noted that the lawsuit was challenged, so they will go to trial.reports the site Page Six.

Since last July it transpired that the couple was separating after four years of marriage and a child together.

“yes he cheated on her“Assured a source close to the model.

“He’s a serial cheater. It’s disgusting. It’s a dog“added the source.

Ratajkowski, 31, was seen walking the now-estranged couple’s 1-year-old son, Sylvester, without his wedding ring.

In September, Ratajkowski confirmed that she and Bear-McClard had broken up when she said in a TikTok video that she was a “recently single person” which was “thinking about dating and stuff“.

The 41-year-old producer and model secretly married in a New York courthouse in February 2018, just two weeks after they were first seen together on Valentine’s Day.

Ratajkowski announced that she was pregnant with her first child with Bear-McClard in October 2020, who they welcomed in March 2021.

