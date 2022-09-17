Emily Ratajkowski flaunts her leopard print bikini at home after split: photo

see the gallery





Image Credit: Splashnews

Emily Ratajkowski31, has shown that she does not shed tears after her separation from her ex-husband, Sebastian Oso McClard, 41. The model and actress showed off a sexy leopard print bikini through her Instagram story on September 16, and she looks better than ever! Emily tagged her Inamorata bikini line in the post as she tried on one of her own designs.

In the photo, Emily left little to the imagination as the straps of her two-piece bikini fell down the sides of her arms. She was wearing a bikini bottom with straps that hugged her hips. Hers She let her brown locks down with most of her locks tucked behind her for her sexy selfie. A hand seemed to be pointing at Em’s bikini top, which could mean the model was adjusting her figure.

The stunning photo comes just a week after the London-born bombshell filed for divorce from her husband of four years, according to Page 6. A source close to the mother-of-one previously spoke to the outlet about the split in July. Sebastian would have cheated on the beautiful star. “Yes, he cheated,” the source said. Page 6. “He’s a serial cheater. He is gross. He is a dog. And on July 15, Emily fueled breakup rumors of her when she was spotted out for a walk with her son without her wedding ring, the same outlet reported.

Not only did Emily show off her bikini, she also gave her 29.5 million followers a taste of her new digs. Her stunning new home features several large plants, high ceilings, and a beige sofa. The 31-year-old has been seen. moving out of his ex’s apartment on August 31, Page 6 informed. She was also seen carrying a plant as she moved the rest of her belongings out just a few weeks before news of her split from her ex broke.

Neither Emily nor Sebastian have publicly discussed their split as of press time. But it is clear that the missing girl The star has ended their relationship since news of her divorce filing broke. The outlet also reported that the filing is “discussed” and that “there are issues that need to be addressed.” The former Hollywood couple share a one-year-old son, Wild Apollo Bear, which Emily usually shows on her social networks. In fact, just days before her divorce was revealed, Emily shared a video on her Instagram of her son on the beach. She captioned the Sept. 5 post, “morning on the bay with the babies and the kids.” The adorable video featured Emily, Sylvester, and their dogs playing in the ocean.