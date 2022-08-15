Emily Ratajkowski flaunts incredible abs while posing with her adorable son Sylvester

ads

Emily Ratajkowski showed off her amazing abs as she posed alongside her sweet one-year-old son, Sylvester, on Saturday.

MORE: Emily Ratajkowski’s Hair Extensions Are The Breakout Hairstyle We All Want To Try

The 31-year-old model shared a selection of photos on her Instagram account for her 29.5 million followers, for whom she flaunted her toned tummy, along with a series of sweet close-ups of her young son as they enjoyed a day out. sunny in the park.

Loading the player…

LOOK: Gigi Hadid films inside her extravagant bathroom

The mother of some simply captioned the post with a heart-shaped emoji. The update received a whopping 511,031 likes and the star’s followers were quick to share messages in the comments section.

READ: Emily Ratajkowski shares her favorite bikini style

LOOK: 6 style rules to wear a miniskirt: inspired by Elsa Hosk and Emily Ratajkowski

“Sweetest thing I’ve ever seen,” one fan replied. A second added, “You guys are too cute.” A third wrote: “She’s growing up so fast!” A fourth said, “He’s beautiful, Emily.”

Emily looks amazing

The star, who has kept a low profile since Sylvester was born last year, recently had fans talking after unveiling a new image for the MiuMiu campaign.

Emily rocked a slicked-back hairstyle while wearing a beige and white oversized argyle sweater, double-belted burgundy shorts, and a neutral plaid double-breasted coat, a very different aesthetic from her usual high-glam style.

The couple had fun on the swings.

Fans on social media went wild over the new look. “You look amazing,” wrote one enthused follower. A second letter agreed: “The best !!!!” A third said, “Yes, yes, yes, yes.”

The updates come just weeks after it was reported that Emily has split from her husband and Sylvester’s father, Sebastian Bear-McClard, after four years of marriage.

Sylvester is so sweet

A source close to Emily told People magazine: “They recently broke up. It was Em’s decision. She is doing well. She is strong and focused on her child. She loves being a mother’, adding that she plans to file for divorce.

Neither Emily nor Sebastian have commented on the alleged breakup.

Like this story? Subscribe to our HELLO! Submit the newsletter to get other stories like this delivered right to your inbox.

ads