Emily Ratajkowski gave herself a haircut and recorded it all

Some people feel a boost of adrenaline when jumping out of a plane. Others, when taking scissors and cutting their hair; Emily Ratajkowski seems to be in the latter camp.

The supermodel published in tiktok, on Sunday, August 21, a video in which she cuts out some layers that frame her face: ‘We’re going to the beach and I want to add an extra layer to my hair,’ she said, which explains the red bikini she’s wearing.

With strands of hair and scissors in hand, she wonders aloud, ‘Is this crazy, am I going crazy?’ The answer: ‘Definitely’.

The video also features an adorable cameo from her one-year-old son, Sylvester, who she shares with her ex Sebastian Bear-McClard. Despite his son’s attempts to stop the video, the cut continues. The reveal is a bit of a no-brainer: In the end, it looks like she cut off half an inch, creating chin-length layers.

“I’ve had my hair cut before and this isn’t my best work, but, you know, it’s a start,” he says. Emily Ratajkowski. ‘It is a moment’.

Earlier this month, the author of her best-seller premiered extensions to the waist. The new look came days after the announcement that split from Bear-McClardwhom she married in 2018. Although she hasn’t publicly discussed the details of the breakup, she did post a video about ‘the only man she wants in her bed’: her 90-pound pup, Bobo.

Now that’s a relationship we support.

