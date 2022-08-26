Emily Ratajkowski gets a haircut live on TikTok

In her latest TikTok video, the 32-year-old model and author of the book ‘My Body’ gives a lesson on how to cut your hair at home to give it a new look for the holidays. attentive.

“We’re going to the beach, and I want to put on an extra layer.” It begins so Emily Ratajkowski her last TikTok video in which we see her scissors in hand ready to make a change of look live, dressed in what we assume to be her beach look: a simple red bikini. Next, the model makes the first cut without fear and, although she has to interrupt the process on occasion at the call of her son (who also appears on camera to the delight of her fans), the result does not seem to displease her much. “This is crazy, am I going crazy? I’ve had my hair cut before, and this isn’t my best work, but it’s a start“.

@emrata I know you can’t tell a difference at the end 🤦‍♀️ ♬ original sound – Emrata

Though we do not recommend doing this at home (It’s always so much better to go to your local salon and put yourself in the hands of professionals), it’s nice to see a star of Emily’s caliber take a DIY approach to cutting her hair. In fact, it reminds us quite a bit of the video that Blake Lively made during the pandemic sharing her secrets for coloring at home during those months (the architect of her perfect blonde was Ryan Reynolds himself, who was in charge of dyeing his wife’s hair ).

Emily Ratajkowski’s Style Lessons

Although what he has done on his Tiktok profile is not a typical tutorial, it has been a lesson in courage and style when it comes to cutting his hair. However, we are more used to her style lessons coming from the world of fashion. And it is that, With her looks, the model always discovers a new trend or a fun and original way to wear existing ones..

A few months ago, he got ahead of the animal print trend, which is going to hit the ground running this fall, and showed us a great way to include this print in our wardrobe. The model opted for comfort in long jeans paired with black sneakers and a white crop top. So far nothing to highlight because it is a successful combination of basics, except for the trench coat that he used as the central axis of the lookwhich was in charge of putting the color note.

Emily Ratajkowski in jeans, sneakers and a printed trench coat. | gtres

Emily’s bet was strong but it served her to win completely. And it is that not every day we have the opportunity to see a trench like this, long with large lapels and a bow to tie at the waist, with a completely hypnotic black and yellow print. A formula of wearing the animal print that we had not contemplated and that we thought was great for that simple way of accompanying such a striking garment with other simple ones, giving all the prominence to such a jungle motif.