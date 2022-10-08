Emily Ratajkowski gets daring and shows off the attributes with which she “fell in love” with Brad Pitt

The famous influencer and actress Emily Ratajkowski It has given much to talk about after the rumors of a possible romance with the Hollywood heartthrob, Brad Pitt. For this reason, the public and the international press has not lost sight of every step he takes, including his participation in Fashion Week in Paris.

Recently, the also businesswoman broke the internet with a high-impact photograph with which he showed his stunning figure less than a year after giving birth.

Through her Instagram account, Emily Ratajkowski gave a little taste of her escape to European territory, which although it has been full of work commitments, It has also had moments of relaxation.

It was a carousel of images in which he is seen enjoying the sun, the beach and the sand, this while She looks clad in a tiny bikini whose print highlighted the tan of her skin.

However, this has not been the only time that Emrata, as he calls himself on social networks, dazzles during his trip to Europe. And it is that recently went to the parade of the Spanish fashion house ‘Loewe’, for which he opted for an unexpected outfit.

Brad Pitt’s alleged partner used a denim outfit from head to toe, and although it was an oversized look, this it did not prevent him from giving it an unexpected turn with which he showed his facet full of sensuality.

Emily Ratajkowski chose a light blue jean jacket with double crossed sleeves, a piece with which she joined the ‘side boob’ trend.

