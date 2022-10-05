Emily Ratajkowski harshly criticizes ‘Blonde’: “I’m tired of the fetishization of female pain”

Emily Ratajkowski has taken to TikTok to talk about the new biopic of Marilyn Monroe Netflix’s Blonde and says she’s not surprised to hear that it’s another movie that “fetishizes female pain,” while also perfectly summing up her take on the controversial film.

Why is Emily Ratajkowski so upset about the new Marilyn Monroe movie?

Since its premiere, the film starring Anne of Armsdirected by Andrew Dominik, has faced significant backlash for its sensational portrayal of the late star’s life, with many arguing that we’re seeing too many stories of exploited women getting the Hollywood treatment.

Y Emily Ratajkowski has backed up that belief, as he explained in a TikTok video: “So I’ve heard a lot about this Marilyn Monroe movie, Blondewhich I haven’t seen yet, but I’m not surprised to hear that it’s another movie that fetishizes female pain, even in death.”

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Speaking directly to the camera, who also criticized Adam Levine during his cheating scandal recently, continued in his video to speak more deeply on the subject: “We love to fetishize female pain. Look at Amy Winehouse. Look at Britney Spears. See how we we obsess over the death of Princess Diana. Look how we obsess over dead girls and serial killers. Look at any episode of CSI, and it’s this crazy fetishization of pain and female death.”

The model reluctantly added: “I think as a woman I can say that I’ve learned to fetishize my own pain and my own hurt so that it feels like something to tend to, what is something sexy. ‘Oh, I’m this fucked up girl and whatever,’ and I think we do that in many, many different ways. But I want that to change.”