Emily Ratajkowski has a new hairstyle after her divorce

Emily Ratajkowski you may have something to confess to your new XL mane. As in all breakups, a change of look is practically mandatory after the unfortunate events. For some, this means opting for the mood-boosting factor with a color makeover, but nine times out of ten, a shorter cut provides the desired change.

If you remember your own breakups, surely you remember the times when a new look it helped you mentally move to a new stage. Could it be that the it-girl Emily Ratajkowski are you doing just that?

Emily Ratajkowski.Courtesy of Emily Ratajkowski

Having broken up with her husband of four years, Sebastian Bear-McClard (although she has not publicly commented on the matter), the model and author from the book My Body, posted an Instagram story showcasing a great new hair look. Breaking with the convention of the breakup haircut, Emily Ratajkowski has gone for a longer look, possibly making use of some hair extensions to add length and dimension to her trademark medium length hair style.

Falling to her waist, and with endless layers and natural texture through the mid-lengths and ends, EmRata’s new style it’s very long-hair-don’t-care. It’s a look that’s guaranteed to turn heads, especially when paired with a striking pose, a classic black dress, and, let’s face it, the body of Emily Ratajkowski.

I may be breaking with tradition, but going from shoulder-length hair to a long mermaid hair it’s just as good a way to mark a new beginning as a chic bob, and we love that for Emily. We wish her broken heart a speedy recovery, but we will also be waiting for more beauty looks so that the Super model continue to teach us how to shine with style, even in difficult times.

Article originally published by Vogue UK, vogue.co.uk. Adapted by Monica Silveti