Emily Ratajkowski has the best collection of summer dresses

Emily Ratajkowski perfectly dominates the summer looks. The model and businesswoman has made the combinations of skirts and tops her unmistakable hallmark, but it is undoubtedly her summer dresses that deserve a more detailed analysis.

In May, it was best dressed guest at the wedding of Sasha Spielberg and Harry McNally thanks to a silky dress with a draped neckline from Mirror Palace. Weeks later, for Sarah Staudinger and Ari Emanuel’s wedding in sunny Saint Tropez, she wore not one but two gowns. Nensi Dojaka.

He has also fallen in love with the French brand of the moment, Coperni, and has been photographed with two designs of the brand: a semi-transparent pleated midi dress and another with an eye-catching maxi print. Of course, she has also walked around with pieces from her own line, lovelessspecializing in sexy swimwear and hyper-tight designs

Of all of them, the most select dress that EmRata has worn came courtesy of JW Anderson. At the designer’s spring/summer 2023 show, we spotted Emily at the front row with a one-shoulder midi dress from Anderson’s fall 2022 collection, which she paired with tan ankle boots and Anderson’s revered Bumper bag.

So let Emily inspire the next summer dress you buy because you will succeed for sure. To make it easy for you, here you have the best dresses that he has worn so far this season.

This article was originally published on Vogue.co.uk. Translation and adaptation: Esther Giménez.