Emily Ratajkowski has the most desired cowboy boots from Zara

The cowboy boots once again occupy a first position in terms of footwear trends. Comfortable – their heel is usually thick and sensible – and versatile, they have powerful incentives to find a place in your wardrobe. If in winter we combined them with jeans, in spring it is time to give them a new user manual.

Emily Ratajkowski was photographed walking her baby around New York with an infallible halftime look, cowboy boots included. The model chose an oversize sweater, as a dress, in the main color of spring: yellow. It is a design of the Australian brand White Studio.

Emily Ratajkowski in cowboy boots and an oversized sweater.Gtresonline

The truth is that the combination of this shoe with a mini garment is the most successful, especially if it is loose. As the TELVA stylist, Cristina G. Vivanco, advised us: the most important thing is play mix and not to wear them in an obvious way, so forget about fringes and other western aesthetic garments.

EMILY RATAJKOWSKI’S ZARA BOOTS

This season the country boots and ankle boots have taken different versions but the black ones are still the great favorites. those of Emily Ratajkowski are from Zara, specifically from last season, so there is no trace of them on the Galician brand’s website. The good news is that we have found other three models which you will also get a lot of use out of.

Mango leather cowboy boots For sale in Zalando (69.99 euros) A model very similar to Emily Ratajkowski’s that will not go out of style and, furthermore, is on sale. Buy Product

Raid cowboy boots For sale at Zalando (59.99 euros) An original leather design with contrasting stitching. Buy Product

Zara cowboy boots For sale at Zara (39.99 euros) An off-road shoe that works with any garment you propose.

As an Affiliate, TELVA obtains income from affiliated purchases that meet the applicable requirements. The inclusion of links does not influence the editorial independence of this medium: the editors select and analyze the products freely, according to their criteria and specialized knowledge.

It may interest you