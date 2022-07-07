Emily Ratajkowski Has The Most Versatile Flare Pants Ever

When it comes to monochromatic looks, Emily Ratajkowski is the perfect reference to dominate a trend that has conquered the catwalks and the street style. Today, the American model was captured at the Balenciaga Fall-Winter 2022 fashion show, during Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris. out of the venue, Ratajkowski confirms what we already know: sometimes less is more.

The also author of the book, My Body, Emily Ratajkowski, is known for standing out in the world of fashion, for her unique style. She leans towards fabulous, comfortable and timeless pieces, whether it’s denim or tailored. oversize, and occasionally Matrix-style leather-effect pieces. It must be said: Emily has earned the title of the best dressed in the street styleinspiring new generations.

How to wear flared pants in the style of Emily Ratajkowski?

Emily Ratajkowski wears flared pants at the Balenciaga Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2022 show. Marc Piasecki

The 31-year-old model chose a classic black ensemble that oozed effortless elegance. The most striking piece are the flared dress pants low shot. The garment has a satin effect, and she combined it with a strapless bodysuit, respecting the monochrome color line. A quite timeless look like the ones we appreciate throughout the Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris.

To further elevate the style, the accessories They were an essential part. Emily Ratajkowski opt for a long leather belt with a silver buckle to stylize your silhouette and the shoes with tip that elongate the figure. For him make-upthe businesswoman opted for a natural finish in colors nakedleaving the spotlight on her long disheveled hair that stood out for its carefree finish.