Emily Ratajkowski has worn the first Mango cowboy boots of the season and this has been her style trick

That Spanish brands are among the most quoted in the market fashion It is a fact that we already know, as there are many celebrities who are committed to wearing garments from our leading stores. Mango, of course, always slips in among the favorites of actresses like Sienna Miller or Katie Holmes, of which we have already spoken on some other occasion.

Now the top Emily Ratajkowski has been the last to fall into the nets of the multinational and take a step towards autumn with these cowboy boots that step and will step hard on the asphalt.

Emily Ratajkowski is already wearing the new Mango boots

Emily Ratajkowski in Mango cowboy boots.GTres

It is a black model, with a slight heel and some discreet embroidery, but, without a doubt, what we like the most One of them is its height, since it reaches just below the knee and solves that “problem” that we usually find in cowboy boots: seeing our cufflinks too wide.

For the occasion Emily R. has decided to walk through the streets of New York with these boots while wearing other of the two tendencies of the moment: an off-white corset that combined perfectly with a satin midi skirt.

Mango and the cowboy boots of the season High-top cowboy boots. Mango.Mango

An example of perfect mix between summer and autumn, intertwining trendswho struggle to cross stations and gradually make their way through the main cities of the world.

