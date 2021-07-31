Emily Ratajkowski, Heidi Klum, Angelina Jolie: that’s why Hollywood loves Italy

life is beautiful!

Beautiful bays, crystal clear waters, welcoming villages: the Italian coasts are among the most beautiful in Europe and year after year they attract tourists from all over the world – and this summer also many celebrities.

In coastal towns, where stunning scenery is enhanced by luxury boutiques, exclusive marinas, luxury hotels, and gourmet restaurants, the chance to meet Hollywood’s “Who’s Who” is especially nice in the summer months.

Angelina Jolie (46), George Clooney (60) Jennifer Lopez (52) and Katy Perry (36) were already there – and it will make Italy a real magnet for celebrities in 2021!



Fall in love again after 17 years: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. But enthusiasm is different. Is there a lot to do in Capri?Photo: ugpix

Bennifer celebrated J’s 52nd birthday. Lo in Capri, he sailed in the Mediterranean and wandered the romantic streets of the city. Via Camerelle is a typical Italian stone street – steep and a bit bumpy, centuries old. It is one of the most famous parks in the world for the rich and famous!

Vanessa Hudgens, 33, stopped in Sardinia and the city of Pisa, allowed herself a large portion of pasta and then went to Florence.

Here you will find content from Instagram To interact with or view content from Instagram and other social networks, we need your consent. Activate social networks



Angelina Jolie in Venice ItalyPhoto: working pressure



The actress was on holiday in the Italian city with her childrenPhoto: working pressure

Chrissy Teigen, 35, travels regularly to Italy with her husband John Legend, 42, and their children Luna, 5, and Miles, 3. The family has recently visited several stops, including Pisa, Portofino and the Cinque Terre.

Here you will find content from Instagram Loading... Advertisements To interact with or view content from Instagram and other social networks, we need your consent. Activate social networks

German celebrities also love Italy. Heidi Klum (48) and her husband Tom Kaulitz (31) are enjoying relaxing days in Italy with all the bastards and Tom’s twin brother Bill (31).

With their children Lenny (17), Henry (15) and Johan (14) and Lou (11), the model and brothers wandered the romantic streets of Rome, peeked into St. Peter’s Basilica and then headed to Sardinia, where they found relaxation in a boat.



Holidays can be enjoyed with beer and musicPhoto: heidiklum / Instagram



The Klum family first visited Rome and then relaxed in SardiniaPhoto: heidiklum / Instagram

Amelie Ratajowski, 30, was recently on holiday for the first time with three people – her husband and son – on the Amalfi Coast.

Nicole Scherzinger spent her 43rd birthday enjoying the crystal clear waters of Lake Como in northern Italy. “Trying to live the moment of this magical place,” he wrote on Instagram. She and her boyfriend Tom Evans (36) enjoyed the romantic Italian coast.



Nicole Scherzinger celebrated her birthday in ItalyPhoto: Nicolescherzinger / Instagram

There was also a lot of interesting stuff with Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom (44). The new parents were spotted taking a gondola ride in Venice and drinking an Aperol spritz. Along with their daughter Daisy and Bloom’s son, Flynn (10) from their first marriage, they traveled around the city and enjoyed a taste of the lake.

Here you will find contenuti from Instagram To interact with or view content from Instagram and other social networks, we need your consent. Activate social networks

And who knows, maybe one or two more stars will remain on the Stiefel peninsula…