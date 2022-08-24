Emily Ratajkowski improvises her haircut at home and shares it on networks

A Emily Ratajkowski It shouldn’t be risky for you to cut your hair at home. In light of the video that he has posted on Tik Tok, we dare to say – without any doubt – that it is not the first time that he has improvised with scissors and his extra long hair. Suddenly, he wants to give his hair a new look and doesn’t stop to measure lengths, nor to give many turns to the style. It is true that what you see in the video is a small touch up to endsbut even so it is still risky to take the scissors lightly.

“Let’s go to the beach and I want to put an extra layer on my hair”, starts Emily Ratajkowski in her video that already has more than 2 million views. She does it in front of the bathroom mirror, wearing a mini red triangle bikini and her hair damp, but not wet. She parts her hair in two with the part in the middle and combs it with a brush before taking the scissors and starting to cut her hair in the area that closest to her face.

Emily Ratajkowski and her homemade hair parade trick

What you want is to parade the front part, leaving the first layer is at the height of your chin. Before starting with the first cut, where he plays the clueless exclaiming surprise when he executes the first cut, the length was just a few centimeters lower. Emily Ratajkowski places the scissors obliquely and marks the first cut in the strands that stick to the face. Later, she pulls her hair back and leaves only the area she wants to retouch within reach of her scissors, but her baby appears on the scene and she has to stop the “self-hairdressing” session.

When the little one leaves the scene, the model is inclined to pull her hair back in an updo to leave the front locks loose that she wants to parade. She does it with dry hair and, as she equalizes both sides, she picks up to make sure there is symmetry around her face. “It’s not my best work, but right now, it’s fine,” Emily Ratajkowski comments shortly before dismissing the minute-long video of her impromptu haircut.

“I know you don’t notice the difference in the end”, she titles the video on her Tik Tok profile. And, although it is true that the touch-up is hardly noticeable, for Emily Ratajkowski it is all she needed to go to the beach with a “new” look.

