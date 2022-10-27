Emily Ratajkowski in 9 daring looks ideal for a first date

whatever i do Emily RatajkowskiHe has the attention of the whole world. Whether she’s closing out London Fashion Week at the JW Anderson show, or simply shopping in style in New York, the model and author of the book My Body never fails to turn heads. But when it comes to her style, the diverse range of sexy looks she has worn Ratajkowski is worthy of reference and inspiration for a date night.

Whether it’s a baggy suit and knee-high leather boots, or Tory Burch’s edgiest nude dress, Emily Ratajkowski always offers looks that will make any night with that special someone a triumph.

The upside is, we’ve found endless variations on Emily’s fashion outfits to suit all tastes that you can emulate. The celebrity has made it clear that her style is universal and perfectly in line with the trends that enhance the female figure. You like this power, don’t you?

Below, you can see all the most outstanding looks of EmRat for an ideal date night to inspire you and recreate your favorite models. The question is… Would you dare to bet on her most sensual pieces? We say yes.

Article originally published by Vogue UK, vogue.co.uk. Adapted by Monica Silveti.