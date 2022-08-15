Emily Ratajkowski in divorce proceedings… This is the reason why she does not want to return to the father of her child

ANDFebruary 2018 Emily Ratajkowski suddenly married Sebastian Bear-McClard and they had a son in the following months, after an unforgettable honeymoon.

However, a little more than four years after that date that marked both of them, everything seems to indicate that their marriage was not successful since different media assure that the model is in divorce proceedings.

According to sources close to the actress, Emily Ratajkowski she does not want to see the father of her child again sylvesterwho was born in March 2021 and just this year both father and mother spent together to celebrate his first birthday.

The reason for the divorce:

Again a person damaged the heart of Emily RatajkowskiHowever, now it is about her husband, who is said to have been faithful to her, although this accusation has not been confirmed with images or by the actress and model herself.

Although it is known that an ELLE source revealed that this may have happened, since Sebastian Bear-McClard has a reputation for being with other women, while maintaining a relationship.

“Yeah, he cheated on her. He’s a serial cheater. He’s big. He’s a dog,” she pointed out.

It should be noted, that Emily Ratajkowski he hasn’t started to do the paperwork in court in New York, although it’s possible that he will start doing it in the next few days, since it is known that she doesn’t want to hear from him.

Even in their social networks, EmRat He already deleted his last photos with Sebastian Bear-McClard and there are only a few left together that are for promotional publications. However, the photos of her travels and welcoming her son were removed from her Facebook profile. Instagram.

Emily Ratajkowski wrote a book:

Within the artistic talent of the model and actress, Emily RatajkowskiThere is writing, since she recently published her book called ‘My body’, which is a review and way of seeing the world told by her, where she empowers and supports women to have self-confidence.