Emily Ratajkowski Is A Street Style Masterclass In A Tiny Mini Dress

Nobody does it like Emily Ratajkowski. The supermodel’s wardrobe is truly the stuff dreams are made of. Lined with the hottest designer pieces and archive items, her clothing inventory never fails to impress, to say the least.

On Saturday, the star graced the streets of New York looking sensational in Miaou’s ‘Ginger’ mini dress, which retails for £250. Featuring a sweet mismatched bandana print, flippy mini skirt silhouette and semi-sheer finish, the number was another memorable outfit to add to Emily’s peerless clothing collection.

WATCH: Emily Ratajkowski reveals bare baby bump in bikini

The model completed her look with black cowboy boots with white embossed details and oversized Versace sunglasses. A statement necklace adorned her neck and she wore her brown hair down in an effortless style.

Miu Miu’s ‘Wander matelassé mini hobo bag’, which retails for £1650, was strapped to the model’s shoulder, adding a dash of luxe charm to her bohemian aesthetic.

Emily looked amazing in the It-girl dress

During her outing, Emily and a friend, who looked polished in a gold halter top and gray jeans, performed a TikTok dance to get fans hyped. The brunette beauty simply captioned the clip with a heart emoji.

The star combined her dress with modern cowboy boots.

“Yes queen,” one fan responded to the playful post. Another commented: “I love your fit!” A third added, “Goddess,” and a fourth said, “I love the dress.”

If you couldn’t agree more, we have the perfect piece for you. Unfortunately, Emily’s royal dress is no longer available, so Miaou is stocking up on a beautiful alternative.

Miaou x Paloma ginger paneled stretch knit mini dress, £250, Miaou

Featuring a slim fit, cowl neck, sleeveless, cinched waist, all over abstract print and satin texture, this paneled stretch knit mini dress is sure to turn heads.

Ever since she split from her husband, film producer Sebastian Bear-McClard, Emily has been making all of us envious with her silky locks.

The soft waves she sports are deliberately loose and messy, the latest cool girl hair with a hint of Botticelli waves mixed in. elongated, straight strands that she likes, Woodstock-style waves, and a subtly twisted center part,” explained Hello! Fashion Beauty Director, Charlotte Jolly.

