Emily Ratajkowski Is Dressing Like Your Dad This Autumn

Emily Ratajkowski is totally embracing dadcore dressing this fall, and I’m not mad at all about it. As the weather gets cooler, clothes start getting sewn up, and what’s more sewing than your dad’s oldest sweatshirt?

gotham

The model and podcaster was spotted enjoying the balmy weather in New York City on September 20 wearing cozy layers borrowed from the boys. EmRata wore tapered gray jeans, an oversized blue sweatshirt that reached mid-thigh, and a vintage-style brown leather jacket over it.

Emily Ratajkowski completed the look with wool socks paired with narrow shades and gray New Balance sneakers. This is giving it to early ’90s dad in the best way possible. Basically, if you need another prompt to raid the closets of your older male relatives, consider this.

gotham

Fellow fashion it girl Hailey Bieber was one of the first to adopt dadcore, as huge leather bombers and jorts have become a staple of her wardrobe.

Kendall Jenner is another supermodel who’s adopted the sitcom-dad look by pairing a chocolate brown bomber with a souvenir baseball cap for extreme Danny Tanner vibes. And, of course, the ubiquitous dad-shoe trend — from New Balance sneakers to Blake Lively’s raffia sandals — shows no signs of slowing down any time soon.

Honestly, who needs a sundress when you can wrap yourself in layers of old sweatshirts and leather?