NEW YORK, September 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — LILYSILK, the world’s leading silk brand with a mission to inspire people to live spectacular and sustainable lives, was the clothing of choice for supermodel Emily Ratajkowski when she was seen in style on the streets of New York on August 23 while on his way to a concert wearing the Minimalist Aesthetic Silk Poppy Skirt by LILYSILK.

The American model, actress and writer looked so elegant that her street look was covered by multiple leading media outlets, including British Vogue , Elle Netherlands Y Harper’s Bazaar , which stated that Ratajkowski “put an edgy spin on the romantic ensemble by pairing it with a pair of knee-high black Cowgirl boots.” Emily Ratajkowski has walked the runway at Paris Fashion Week and Milan Fashion Week. Earlier this year, she also attended the ZIWE TV talk show and explored female empowerment.

A clear case of contemporary meets classic, this ultra-cool silk midi skirt draws inspiration from the minimalist aesthetic of the ’90s. A bestseller of the LILYSILK Spring 2022 collection, the bias cut adds comfort and movement, making it an ideal piece to wear at home for a touch of luxury, or as an elevated essential for the spring social calendar. Paired with the matching LILYSILK Osmanthus Shirt from the same edition, styling is easier and more fashion-forward than ever.

“Emily Ratajkowski brings us a really fresh look,” he said. David Wang, CEO of LILYSILK. “Silk has always represented elegance, femininity and fashion, but now we are livening up women’s wardrobes with our classy silk pieces like the Silk Poppy Skirt. Our hope is that more people can express their style and personality.” wearing LILYSILK”.

Made from only the finest natural fibers, LILYSILK aims to inspire people to live spectacularly, and the stars agree. In recent months, several high-profile celebrities including Viola Davis , Nina Dobrev Y Anne Hathaway they have been seen around looking absolutely spectacular wearing LILYSILK.

