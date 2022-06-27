Emily Ratajkowski Just Invented Low-Rise Leggings

With the rise of the 2000s Y2K aesthetic and the return of ever-lower waistlines, we should have seen the trend coming that wouldn’t stop at pants or skirts. However, we did not imagine that it would reach the leggings so quickly, until now focused on collecting the gut to control the core or, if anything, to draw a flattering vee just above the navel. Emily has taken the concept to the next level: the low rise leggings that are also low flared and cut out (with V for Victoria Beckham). With all of you, the next fashionable leggings.

The trending low-rise leggings of summer

As a newly minted trend, they will still take a while to proliferate in stores. The good news is that any legging can be low-rise if it allows the elastic waistband to be folded, rolled or lowered. That is why we distinguish two types: the leggings low rise or low rise like the French brand Miaouwell below the navel, or the very high-waisted leggings with seams at the hips that allow you to wear them however you want.

With gathered waist

Elvis leggings. © Courtesy of Miaou

bell

ASYOU flared low rise leggings© Courtesy of Assos

With V waist

Ribbed knit leggings. © Courtesy of H&M

With bass boot cut

Airbrush Low Rise Bootcut Leggings. © Courtesy of Alo Yoga

with silhouette flare

Fold-over high waist pant. © Courtesy of H&M

With fabric light touch

Straight tights made of soft, high-resistance fabric. © Courtesy of H&M

· With satin finish

Leggings with opening at the bottom. © Courtesy of Zara

