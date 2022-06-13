Emily Ratajkowski knows how to look sexy, comfortable and cool with the same look

Whoever Said Knitwear Isn’t Appropriate For Summer Has To Ask The Fashion Icon Emily Ratajkowskiwho, naturally, has returned to the trend of showing the skin, even when the weather in spring is fickle and capricious.

If you want to look fabulously chic with timeless and comfortable pieces, whether in a total denim look to attend the office, matching matrix-style leather garments for a night out with friends or a simple cotton set in the color you want, you have to follow the example of EmRata, one of the best dressed in Street Style that proclaim trends just because (and make them fashionable).

Emily Ratajkowski.Photo: Getty Images

On the streets of New York over the weekend, the 30-year-old model and author of the best-selling book celebrating the power of our bodies, My Body, wore a knit look that was as cozy as it was seductive. The ensemble consisted of a cream knit two-piece from Orseund Iris, which included a bralette, high-waisted trousers and a basic button-down sweater. Emily Ratajkowski She accessorized it with trendy Loewe ballet flats, a silver necklace and clear-rimmed sunglasses.

Polo Ralph Lauren knitted bralette.Photo: Courtesy Polo Ralph Lauren knit shorts.Photo: Courtesy

Traditionally, knitwear they were associated only with the crochet fashion that was infallibly used by grandmothers, with the intention of keeping warm in winter. But today, bold styles in the lightest, most luxurious yarn are super popular, naturally chic and effortlessly affordable in whatever versions you see them. Make like EmRata and opt for an ideal set of skin-tight laces in the freshest silks and cottons.

Jacquemus.Photo: Courtesy Stine Goya.Photo: Courtesy

Article originally published by Vogue UK, vogue.co.uk. Posted by Monica Silveti