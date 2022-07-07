Emily Ratajkowski knows how to recreate the viral Gym Lips effect

There’s nothing like extra-large, perfectly lined lips to make a selfie stand out, is there? The last look of the supermodel Emily Ratajkowski –published in his latest stories on his popular Instagram account– is an example of the new beauty trend. The businesswoman and mother of Sylvester Apollo, has turned her extra appetizing lips into the protagonists from a photograph taken during a car trip and it couldn’t look better.

Emily Ratajkowski.Photo: Courtesy

With the eyebrows marked with an extra natural definition, lightly brushed, a perfect tanned skin look and the subtly defined eyes, the lips of Emily Ratajkowski they were, however, the center of attention. Softly outlined (according to the latest TikTok trend of ‘Gym Lips’), they were sealed with a layer of moisturizing lip balm, creating a dewy sheen.

The full lips have never disappeared, but thanks to TikTok This look is in full trend. The platform is full of tips and tricks to create some fuller lips no need for injections. In addition, a number of new formulas (many from skin care brands) designed specifically for this part of the face have recently been launched. For example, Hailey Bieber’s Rhode, which has only released three products, one of which is a lip treatment cWith peptides that promise to increase volume and hydrate, it is a safe – and affordable – bet.

Other interesting products are the infallible Orgasm de Nars lipstick, a formula that enhances shine and deeply nourishes the lips; Too Faced Lip Injection, which does what it says on the tin; and Fenty Skin Cherry Treat Conditioning Lip Oil, an antioxidant-rich formula that hydrates and strengthens the skin barrier for lip-gloss. healthy and extra shiny lips.

Article originally published by Vogue UK, vogue.co.uk. Adapted by Monica Silveti