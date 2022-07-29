Emily Ratajkowski ‘likes’ several tweets asking how her husband could have been unfaithful

Rumors have not stopped circulating for weeks about the separation of Emily Ratajkowski and her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard after four years of marriage and a child together. At the moment she has not wanted to speak about it through her representatives, but his activity on Twitter points to the fact that he has really returned to singleness.

Just take a quick look at her profile to realize that the model He has ‘liked’ several tweets that ask how it is possible that someone is unfaithful to one of the most desired women in the world, which supports the theory that their breakup would have occurred due to the fault of third parties. It also seems that he has been very amused that so many strangers are happy that his heart is free again and has given his approval to several publications that follow this line.

Despite the silence that the two parties involved in this story are keeping, it is certain that Emily Ratajkowski will request a divorce sooner or later. because she has been seen without her wedding band in public. Sebastian, on the other hand, hasn’t taken his off, at least he was still wearing it the last few times he was caught by the paparazzi.

