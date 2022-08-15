Emily Ratajkowski Modeled a Micro Bikini During Beach Photo Shoot

Emily Ratajkowski posed for the new campaign of her swimwear line barely covered with a small Swimwear print.

The model31, has shown countless times that there is no better model than her to advertise her beachwear collections, launched with her brand Loveless Woman; and this latest photo shoot was no exception.

In a recent post on the brand’s Instagram account, the British-American model wore a skimpy swimsuit, consisting of a bra tied at the front, neck halter and pink, green and yellow flower print.

He combined the garment with a small bikini pale green with printed polka dots aka trending polka dot. Both garments helped highlight her impressive figure and marked abdomen.

She added just a pair of gold circle earrings and let the outfit steal all the attention.

She showed off her beauty highlighted by a light layer of makeup: rosy lips, slightly smoked eyelids, lashes with black mascara and blush. Her hair was styled in straight strands on her back.

The photographs were taken on the shore of the beaches of California next to the model jamea lyneewho also wore a beach outfit with various prints, all of them focused on flowers and the polka dot

Recently Emily Ratajkowski was criticized on the internet by the model Lottie Moss for having posed without clothes on several occasions without having received a sanction from the social network.

According to a story of Moss, Instagram has consented to the content of Emrata posing in little clothing or in complete nudity, while other users delete the content or sanction them.

“I find it crazy that @emrata can post pics like this and Instagram doesn’t respond but when OnlyFans girls post something they delete it?” she wrote, adding “I don’t hate her I just said.”

The sister than Kate Moss shared the claim along with a post by Emily in which she appeared lying in her living room with her dog Colomboshe imitated the dog pose without wearing any clothing on top.

During his time through Paris for high fashion week, Ratajkowski shared more photos of herself in toplessonly covering what is necessary in front of the camera, but drawing attention to her unreal figure.

The controversial photos came after the celebrity collaborated with the magazine Harper’s Bazaar United Kingdom to make the series How did I get here, where she told details of her career as in the fashion industry, actress and businesswoman from the age of 14 until now.

He revealed that there were many times that he thought about leaving his modeling career professional because “he felt like a failure” when he noticed that he was taking a long time to achieve the desired success.

She also said that she thought about giving up modeling once she entered college to study fine arts at the UCLA School of Arts and Architecture.

