Emily Ratajkowski: “My nude was a challenge, I thought I had power but the truth is that I felt exploited and belittled”

Emily Ratajkowski and her body. The American supermodel among the highest paid in the world, followed by tens of millions of followers on social media, at the peak of success already at 21 when she shot the video clip – then a matter of scandal – Blurred Lines by Robin Thicke, and now a new mother, is told at Courier service in view of the release of his autobiography in Italy, In my body, published by Piemme. Ratajkowski explains to the Milanese newspaper the relationship he has with his own body, but above all how this was the object on which a male vision of eroticism and sexuality, and how he wallowed in increasing profits over profits. The memory of the supermodel immediately goes to adolescence when it was her mother who invited her to not care what people thought, then to show herself dressed as she wanted in public. The tight blue dress worn at the age of 13 judged “gorgeous” by her mother then scandalous from the school where she went to the prom remains a significant episode on the difficulty of being a subject of scandal for the simple reason of existing.

“From a very young age, many times I have felt ashamed for the reactions that aroused my body and I developed a sense of challenge: no one could tell me what I could do and what not. When I started modeling, earning money with my beauty, it seemed like a form of empowerment, but of course the situation was more complex than I thought “. Ratajkowski in fact outlines what will later become the leitmotif of a career: to emancipate oneself economically but feel exploited. “I earned more than my mother and father, drawing teachers, could dream in a lifetime. But the truth is that I felt exploited and belittled. On good days, when I felt judged only as a nice butt, I could dismiss those looks as sexist. In the dark days, I hated myself and every decision I made seemed like a sensational mistake ”.

The supermodel reasons around the aesthetic duplicity of that body sold to be coveted, dreamed and possessed. “At twenty, I didn’t understand that women who derive power from beauty owe that power to men they desire. They are in control, not us. Today I ask myself: I have autonomy, but can I call it emancipation? If I think back to some episodes, I’m ashamed of how I happened to introduce myself, I thought I was being provocative to the system, but I didn’t fully understand the dynamics of power. But I have no regrets, I have to make some concessions to the girl I was ”. The interpreter of Gone Girl with Ben Affleck, he remembers, finally, that the quest to win photographic proofs was “such a desperate need for approval” that we were willing “to accept even disrespect”: “You just think that the whole world tells you that you have to be beautiful and that if you are beautiful you have power, and you don’t know that that power is not yours ”.