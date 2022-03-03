Emily Ratajkowski on her book of essays: “It was a complicated, brutal and devastating awakening” | Fashion and Beauty

Mention the name of Emily Ratajkowski it is to think about beauty, her own beauty that she has been able to use to her advantage as a model and businesswoman. Gone is that video clip of Blurred Lines from robin thicke in which we could see her naked, but her sexy image has endured over time.

On November 9, he launched his first book of essays in English, My body. A compilation of essays in which he reflects on what selling his image has meant in his life with its two faces, the good and the bad.

She began writing in 2018 when her mother was diagnosed with a chronic illness and she was living apart from her husband due to work. His intention was to find something that he felt was missing for his life to be complete.

Two years later, The Cutpublished one of those essays in which he reviewed different moments in which you have witnessed your image being sold, bought or shared without your consent. It was a complete success, in fact, it became the most read article of the year in the magazine. From there to the book, there was only one step.

And it came. She shaped a book with which she intended to raise awareness about the objectification of female beauty, power relations, consent and abuse.

arrive in Spain

Now, that book is published in Spanish in our country. A book in which he writes about the weapons of beauty, sexuality and power from the doubts and contradictions of someone who believed he could defeat the system.

All written from my own experience and in the first person: “This book is full of ideas and realities that I was not willing to face in previous periods of my life, or perhaps I was unable to do so. I made it a habit to dismiss experiences that were painful or inconsistent with what I wanted to believe; that I was the living testimony of an empowered woman thanks to the commodification of her image and her body. Confronting the more nuanced reality of my position was a complicated, brutal and devastating awakening to an identity and narrative that I had desperately clung to.”