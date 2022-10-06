Emily Ratajkowski opens up about her dislike for Blonde

After Netflix premiered the Marilyn Monroe movie with Ana De Armas giving life to the iconic figure, criticism for various scenes in history has not stopped. It was even revealed that Netflix’s expectations of Blonde were not as expected. The film failed to position itself in the TOP 1 of the platform and only reached 37 million hours of playback in its opening weekend, good numbers, but not for a production of its caliber.

Although not all have been bad reviews, let’s remember that, in her first presentation, Ana received a lot of applause for her excellent performance. Now the famous model Emily Ratajkowski joined the list of critics and shared her opinion about the tape.

Emily Ratajkowski expressed that the film fetishizes female pain

It all happened through a TikTok video, the model shared a video on her official account where she expressed her opinion about Blonde: “We love to fetishize female pain. Look at Amy Winehouse. Look at Britney Spears. Look at the way she that we obsess over the death of (Princess) Diana. Look at the way we obsess over dead girls and serial killers. Look at any episode of CSI, and it’s this crazy fetishization of pain and female death.”

He also confessed not having seen the film based on the homonymous novel by Joyce Carol Oates (published in 2000 and which tells a fictional story of Marilyn Monroe).

Emily invited women to accept their anger, wants women to accept their anger, and even shared details about the stage she herself is going through after her split from Uncut Gems producer Sebastian Bear-McClard.

@emrata So done with the fetishization of female pain and suffering. Bitch Era 2022 ♬ original sound – Emrata

"I was thinking about it, and you know what's kind of hard to fetishize? Anger," Ratajkowski continued. "Anger is hard to fetishize. So, I have a proposal. I think we should all be a little bit angrier. 2022 is my bitch age. I think we should all be in our bitch age. So, I'm going to be mad when I see this movie, I know, but it's nothing new. I'm just going to be mad," he said.