Emily Ratajkowski opens up about her sexual preferences amid rumors of romance with Brad Pitt

After being involved in rumors of romance with Brad Pitt, Emily Ratajkowski spoke about her sexual preferences on TikTok. The model apparently I know declared bisexual while responding to a video that spoke to those who “identify as bisexual” if they “own a green velvet couch.”

In the pictures, the 31-year-old model seemed to open up about being attracted to both men and women while looking at the camera with a mischievous look and lounging on her couch in a baggy sweatshirt.

The messages were immediate: “Another victory for the ladies” and “Let’s just say that this is probably one of the many things I never expected”, were some reactions from his followers.





Are Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski a couple?

Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski have been out several times together, as confirmed by some sources to Page Six; however, the Hollywood actor and the model are not officially dating.

For a few weeks it has been speculated that Pitt, 58, and Ratajkowski, who filed for divorce from her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard Earlier this month, they have been “secretly dating.”

But a Hollywood insider with knowledge of the couple told Page Six: “People have been speculating about this for a while. Brad is not dating anyone. They (Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski) have been seen together a couple of times.”

The source noted that Pitt has also been “seen with other people” in recent months and is not dating anyone in particular. However, the movie’s source added, “Stay tuned.”





Last August, another source told OK! that, “he (Brad) asked her out of it and she (Emily) said yes. She always thought Brad was cuteand the way he saw it, what did he have to lose?

Brad Pitt is still going through his endless and controversial Angelina Jolie divorcewhile Ratajkowski is divorcing Bear-McClard, 41, after alleged infidelity.

A month later, Page Six broke the news that the beautiful model was separating after four years of marriage and so far, Bear-McClard has not given any statement about the accusations against him.

Emily Ratajkowsk recently described herself in a recent TikTok video as a “recently single that she’s thinking about dating and stuff,” but she didn’t mention the name of the beau or beaus who would be interested in her.

For his part, Brad Pitt sparked heated speculation about his relationship status after his breakup with Angelina Jolie, with rumors that he has dated the singer. Lykke Lithe student of ‘Arrested Development’ Alia Shawcatand the actress Andra Day.

However, the rumors were denied by the famous. What is a fact is that Page Six confirmed in 2020 that Brad had a brief relationship with the model Nicole Poturaski29 years old.

So far, Brad Pitt has not confirmed or denied the rumors about his love situation, as he would be focused on growing his fortune after his controversial divorce with Angelina, who has assured that she was violated during her marriage with the now “hot Hollywood bachelor”.

