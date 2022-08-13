Emily Ratajkowski or how to wear a retro look worthy of Jackie Kennedy

As you may have noticed throughout his career, Emily Ratajkowski is a constant –and great– bearer of the latest fashion trends. In his most recent appearance in New York, the new single from the big city was seen walking around the SoHo neighborhood with an outfit worthy of imitation.

The statuesque model and author of My Body, chose to wear a casual outfit with retro airs that emulated the iconic character that marked an entire era in the world of fashion. The most surprising thing about her look is that Emily Ratajkowski could not be more like the mythical Jackie Kennedy.

Emily Ratajkowski.Getty Images

Was Emily Ratajkowski inspired by Jackie Kennedy?

With elegant curation of the right pieces and her authentic way of wearing them through the streets of New York, Emily Ratajkowski playtime a simple and classic look that could have been imagined in jackie kennedy. It is a version with a black shirt and straight pants, worn on more than one occasion by the former First Lady of the United States, when she went on family vacations to Greece or Italy in the 60s and 70s.

Jackie Kennedy. Getty Images Jackie Kennedy. Getty Images

Only the version of the 31 year old model he appropriated it in a much cooler and effortless way. She chose a comfortable black top (slightly cropped), olive green straight pants, her characteristic sunglasses with a touch of retro style and brown leather moccasins worn with nonchalance: the New York heat could not with the fashion starwho made his way through the streets of the city with great delicacy and with no intention of attracting attention.

Your style rules? Emily cannot leave behind her infallible relaxed hairstyle (which she now wears in an attractive XL length) accompanied by her characteristic extra simple makeup where the blush, which she always wears in a tan effect, is the star of the look. .

Article originally published by Vogue France, vogue.fr. Adapted by Monica Silveti