Emily Ratajkowski plans to divorce Sebastian Bear-McClard after rumors of infidelity

Not everything is hunky-dory in the model’s life Emily RatajkowskiWell, according to a close source, would be planning to divorce her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, for alleged infidelity.

According to information revealed by the Page Six portal, the couple would have entered into a crisis after the 31-year-old socialite discovered an infidelity by the film producer.

“Yes, he cheated on her. He is a serial cheater. He is gross. He is a dog“, stated the source close to Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard.

To these statements is added the most recent sighting of the model and influencer. And it is that the famous was photographed last Thursday on the streets of New York while taking a walk with the little one she shares with her still husband.

The most striking detail was that he was not wearing his wedding ring, an accessory he wore with pride a day before. Could it be that she decided to subtly confirm the rumors of their separation?

However, it should be noted that although this news has been gaining relevance over the hours, Emily Ratajkowski has not requested a divorce from the judicial system.

Recall that Emily Ratajkowski and the producer of films such as “Uncut Gems” and “Good Time”, Sebastian Bear-McClard, They were secretly married in a New York courthouse in February 2018.just a few weeks after their relationship became public.

